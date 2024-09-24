DOZENS of unique and arty activities took over the town of Walton over the weekend as a part of a major festival.
Walton Arts Festival saw more than 50 different events take place for people of all ages, from teddy bear parachuting to live music to poetry workshops.
The festival saw thousands of people enjoy the wacky events.
Walton Arts Festival co-ordinator and owner of the Nose Bookshop said: "It was wonderful to see Walton’s artists, venues and businesses come together to create an inspiring showcase for Walton to be proud of.
"There were lots of special and magical moments over the weekend."
Naze Tower manager Emma Eagle said: “We had a fantastic fun-filled day at the Naze on Sunday. The rain held off and we were so pleased that so many excited children and adults came to enjoy all the festivities.
"Over 70 teddies braved the leap from the 86ft-high Naze Tower, helped with a rainbow of beautifully decorated parachutes.
"A huge thank you to everyone who came along to take part, and all the teddies of course - you made it such a special and successful event.”
