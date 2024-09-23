A CRASH on the A12 southbound involving four vehicles has closed one lane down the busy road.

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A12 southbound near Colchester Bypass, after J28 (Colchester United Jobserve Stadium) and J29 (Crown Interchange). 

One lane has been closed with over four miles of traffic. 

This was first reported at 11.41am by Essex Travel News, on X.

