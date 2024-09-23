A CRASH on the A12 southbound involving four vehicles has closed one lane down the busy road.
Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on the A12 southbound near Colchester Bypass, after J28 (Colchester United Jobserve Stadium) and J29 (Crown Interchange).
One lane has been closed with over four miles of traffic.
This was first reported at 11.41am by Essex Travel News, on X.
Follow live updates here: Four vehicle crash on A12 near Colchester closes one lane
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here