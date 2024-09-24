Families turned up to enjoy the 'Wunderbar' live music, entertainment, food and beer, which were laid on to celebrate a Bavarian festival that dates back more than 200 years.

Ein Kline Oompah band, duo Tailfeathers and performers from Experiences Group led the fun inside the marquee at the front of the Boardwalk Bar and Grill.

Beer stations, a swing grill with tasty traditional German food and a firepit to roast marshmallows were kept busy across all three days.

Pier manager Harry Peek was delighted the event got off to a flying start.

He said: “It was great to see so many families taking part and having such a good time.

“The atmosphere in the marquee had a true Hofbrauhaus flavour and people dressed up in costume and joined in the fun.

“It was a good start and there is no reason why that should not continue over the next two weekends.”

Sidney, the pier’s mascot, was in a new outfit – complete with lederhosen – and was a big hit with the children.

Mr Peek said: “We always aimed Oktoberfest at a family market and it has certainly turned out that way. It was good to see a wide range of ages coming along.

“No one needs to buy a ticket as it’s free entry - just turn up and pay for your food and drink as you wish.”

The fun continues on September 27-29 and again on October 4-6.

Friday's opening times are 5pm to 10pm and weekend festivities start at 1pm and end at 7pm.