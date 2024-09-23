The US star will perform at Chelmsford City Racecourse in what is expected to be the biggest single headline live show in in the county with an audience of up to 25,000 people.

Justin, 43, is a ten-time Grammy Award Winner and has sold more than 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally throughout his career, with a further 70 million records being sold with him as the lead vocalist of the 90s boyband NSYNC.

He will headline at the Chelmsford City Racecourse, on Friday July 4, which is Independence Day in the United States, as one of only four outdoor UK dates in 2025.

The Chelmsford show will be presented in partnership with Chelmsford City Racecourse and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Races - Justin Timberlake will be performing at the Chelmsford City Racecourse on what is Independence (Image: Submitted) Nathan Holmes, racecourse commercial director, said: "It's incredibly exciting to be working in partnership with Cuffe & Taylor and Live Nation to bring Justin Timberlake to Chelmsford City Racecourse as a part of his The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“It's a landmark moment for the venue where we have sought to bring the biggest international acts to Essex and establish ourselves as the leading destination for live music in the South East.

“Everyone has done an exceptional job in pulling this together and we can’t wait to see the public’s reaction."

Racecourse - The Chelmsford City Racecourse based in based in Great Leighs (Image: AL UNDERWOOD) Ben Hatton, Cuffe and Taylor promoter, added: “Justin Timberlake is a true global star so to be announcing him as the first ever artist that we are taking to Chelmsford City Racecourse is quite a coup.

“This will be an amazing night that will live long in the memory for the people of Essex and beyond and we hope it is the start of an exciting new relationship with the team at the racecourse.”

Star - Justin Timberlake at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 (Image: Georges Biard/Wikimedia)

Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake released his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, featuring 18 brand new tracks including singles Selfish and No Angels.

While his world tour started this April, marking Justin’s return to the global stage after five years.

Tickets go on sale at 8am Friday September 27 from 8am Friday via ticketmaster.co.uk.