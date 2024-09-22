The collision took place at roughly 9.20pm last night on Mersea Road, Colchester.

The boy was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of emergency services and hospital medics he passed away.

Three people have been arrested as part of Essex Police's investigation.

The road was closed after the crash but has now re-opened.

Councillor for Shrub End and Berechurch, Dave Harris said: "I am absolutely devastated, this is a good community and to have news like this about one of our young people is awful

"My heart goes out to the family can’t believe what they’re going through

"Several people who live along that road have supplied cctv to the police and they have been in contact with me this morning.

"I have been applying for traffic calming and a crossing to be put in place there for a while now but highways ruled it out because it doesn’t warrant the average speed."

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We were called to Mersea Road, Colchester, following reports of a serious collision involving a car and a pedestrian shortly before 9.20pm on Saturday 21 September.

"A teenage boy was taken to hospital, where, sadly, he died.

"The road is now open.

"Three people have been arrested as part of this investigation.

"Our enquiries continue to establish the events prior to the collision, and we would like to speak to anyone who may have information about the incident or have dashcam footage and has not spoken to us yet.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

"It can be found at the bottom right of our homepage at www.essex.police.uk.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 1317 of 21 September when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.