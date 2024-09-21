Areas all across north Essex are preparing for heavy rainfall as the Met Office issue a yellow weather warning for Monday September 23.

The warning is in place from 12am on Monday morning and runs until 11.59pm on Monday evening.

The Met Office says that heavy rain could result in some disruption with communities potentially cut off by flooded roads, possible power cuts, spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions and delays or cancellations to some public transport services.

The Met Office says there is uncertainty over where will experience the heaviest downpours, but anywhere with the warning could suffer from 30-50mm of rainfall.

