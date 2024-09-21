The flood alert has been issued by the Environment Agency with tides 'expected to be higher than usual', due to spring tides.

The alert means that flooding is possible and there is a risk between 1.45pm and 3.45pm on Saturday September 21.

The areas that could be affected include Clacton, Jaywick, Brightlingsea, Mersea Island, Heybridge, Maldon and the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

The flood alert which was issued on Saturday morning says: "Some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths is likely between 1.45pm and 3.45pm, on Saturday September 21.

"Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to spring tides. Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.

"We are not currently expecting to issue any further flood alerts for this area. Take care on coastal roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

"We are monitoring the situation and not expecting the situation to escalate. We will update this message by 6pm, Saturday 21st September."