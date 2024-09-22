Located on the Essex-Suffolk border, Sturmer Nurseries has been owned by Robert and Samantha Mason for more than four decades.

The family-run plant nursery features a contemporary garden centre and café building, as well as a large plant area and children’s play area.

Specialist business property advisor, Christie and Co announced the sale of the popular garden centre earlier this week.

Owners Robert and Samantha decided to put the business on the market as they look to retire.

“We would like to thank all of our customers and suppliers over the past 42 years,” Mr Mason said.

“We wish Angela and Flaviu every success in taking the business forward and are delighted the business is staying an independent, family-run enterprise.”

Sturmer Nurseries has been bought by Angela and Flaviu Andrea, who have extensive experience in the early years and wellbeing sectors.

New owner Angela Andrea said: “We aim to maintain the family-friendly atmosphere while rejuvenating the garden with a fresh nurturing approach.”

“The vision being to engage all ages, including the youngest, in discovering the magic of gardening, aiming to transform the garden centre into a place offering not just a wide variety of plants but also a renewed sense of well-being.

“We plan to introduce interactive workshops, seasonal events, and educational programs that cater to both novice and experienced gardeners.

“Our hope is to create a vibrant community hub where everyone can share their passion for gardening and learn from one another.”

Director at Christie and Co Tom Glanvill congratulated the new owners.

He said: “Sturmer Nurseries is another in the growing list of garden centres that have attracted entrepreneurs from other business sectors to come and run their own garden centre.

"Indeed more than half of all the garden centres that we have sold in recent years have gone to buyers who have never owned a garden centre before.”

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the new owners and look forward to seeing the new initiatives that they plan to introduce.”