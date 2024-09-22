Andy, 44, is from Essex and is joining the lineup of 12 bakers to compete a series of challenges where they’ll be tasked with baking cakes, biscuits and breads among other tasty creations in a bid to be named Bake Off champion.

Family lies not only at the centre of Andy’s world, but also of his baking.

Smiles - Andy said the Bake Off big white tent was breathtaking. (Image: Channel 4) Andy first began baking alongside his mum as a child, where he first learned the much-loved family stables such as apple crumble and Bakewell tarts made using pastry offcuts.

Now, he bakes for his partner Nickie and hopes to inspire his daughter, Maisie, to follow in his baking footsteps—always with the aim of making his adored mum proud.

Andy is incredible active when he’s not in the kitchen, playing football, going to the gym, and going on long walks with his family and their miniature Schnauzer, Arthur, as well as exploring the far corners of the country in their motor home.

Below is a Q&A session with the car mechanic himself, ahead of the first episode of the programme on Tuesday.





Q: Did you ever dream that you would actually get into the Bake Off tent, and what was your reaction when you got the call confirming your place?

A: “Only in my wildest dreams I imagined being in the Big white Tent.

“It was such a dream to finally get to be a part of this wonderful show.

“Unfortunately for me it probably came at the worst ever time with my Father-in-law being on his end-of-life treatment and the mother-in-law having Alzheimer’s.

“I was enroute to see him at the time. I pulled over and just screamed of joy, what an absolute dream.

“Then once I got to his home, I managed to be blessed with having what turned out to be our final conversation.

“I told him and his eyes lit up and he said “wait until everybody goes and we’ll talk all about it”.

“So many, many mixed emotions.”

Q: Any special moments that you will remember from the first episode?

A: “So many memories to take away I’d say meeting the bakers for the first time and doing the first walk into the tent was so incredible…None of it felt real!”

Q: If you had to make a cake of yourself in your most zen moment in life – what would it be and why?

A: “Me on my Motorbike racing around the Isle of Man TT.

“The IOMTT is epic and it’s such a beautiful part of the world.

“Can’t wait to go back.”

Q: As a baker what would you say are your strengths….and what are your weaknesses?

A: “My strengths I’d say are probably making Bread and also Meat pies.

“My weakness is definitely eating too much bread and pies!”

Q: In a Bake Off time travelling capsule you are allowed to take one past baker and one utensil – which baker and utensil would you take and why? What period of time, past or future, would you like to travel to and why?

A: “I’d take Giuseppe and a stand mixer back to 1920.

“Love the 20’s and I think he would look great in a top hat!

“We could open up a bakery together called Bake to the Future!”

Q: If you had plenty of time at home, what’s the craziest kind of Showstopper you can think of to make?

A: “I’d love to make the Emirates Football Stadium and surrounding area out of Cake…That’s a lot of cake!”

Q: Is there any kind of snack that you just can’t stand and what is your favourite to have while watching TV?

A: “To be fair there isn’t much I don’t like to eat or snack on…My favourite snack would be Popcorn.”

Q: What was it like meeting Alison and Noel for the first time, any funny moments?

A: “It was quite surreal to meet Alison and Noel, a real pinch yourself moment…I was thinking to myself just keep it nice and cool, don’t say anything stupid….Oops!”

Q: Can you describe seeing the big white tent for the first time and walking in towards your workstation?

A: “ It was breathtaking and I, for the first time, was speechless.

“It was incredible seeing all of the production coming together and all the cameras and lights.

“What a feeling amongst the nerves, anxiety, excitement, shock and stress, ha!”

Q: Give us one fact about being in the tent that you didn’t realise after having watched the series previously?

A: “I didn’t realise that we would be assigned workstations, I thought you just walked to one.”

Q: Facing so many cameras for the first time, did you find it daunting or was it something that you easily got used to on the first day?

A: “I was so surprised how calm I was with the cameras on me.

“I think because I was so focused and my mind was rotating recipes and methods I had nothing else to think of!

“I just hope I don’t come across as being a big Doughnut!

“Too late, haha…”

The Great British Bake Off returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday, September 24, at 8pm.