Dad Alan Green, 74, and daughter Louise Trotman, 45, are bravely set to plunge 13,000ft when they take on the impressive feat at Beccles on Saturday (September 28).

The pair, from Frinton, have signed up to show their support for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH).

Alan, who runs Weeley-based Greenspeed Autostylists, said: “It’s the first time I’ve done anything like this.

“I’m quite comfortable with heights, though, and am fortunate to fly lots. I even learnt to fly gliders back in the early 1970s.

“Flying is something I’ve always enjoyed, and it’s such a phenomenal experience when you break through the clouds.

He continued: “I appreciate this will be very different, but I anticipate being fine on the day. Only time will tell.

“I know some people close their eyes the whole way, until they’re safely back on the ground, but I’m going to keep mine wide open. I want to enjoy and savour every second.

“It’s a great opportunity to create a memory – not just for me, but for my girls and grandchildren, too. I hope they look back on the day with real fondness.”

Alan’s wife, Linda, is a volunteer at the EACH shop in Connaught Avenue.

The pair attended last year’s skydive event to show their support for friend Judith Harris, who volunteers for EACH in Dovercourt.

Alan was inspired by Judith's jump and was even tempted to do it himself after she landed but he didn't want to take anything away from her special day.

He said: “I vowed to myself that I’d do it this year, and we signed up as soon as possible.

“It’s always appealed to me because we have a boat moored at Beccles. I often look up at the planes thinking I’d love to do a skydive.

“Now I’ve got that opportunity, and I’m delighted to be supporting an amazing charity like EACH.

“I’m so chuffed to have raised what I have so far, and hopefully more will follow between now and the 28th.”

