From southern England, to northern parts of Scotland, you may not have to go too far to find one of the prize-winning establishments.

Click our interactive map below to find out just how close you are…

These were all the pubs that made it to the finals of the Great British Pub Awards in 2024

Best Town Pub

Barking George (The Harrogate Inn) - Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Bull & Swan - Stamford, LINCS

The Castle - Farnham, Surrey

The Kings Arms - Bexleyheath, Kent

The Old Crown - Birmingham, West Midlands

The Wigmore - London

Best Country Pub

Cross Keys Inn - Ettickbridge, Scottish Borders

The Horse & Groom - Fordingbridge, Hampshire

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest - Brampton, Northumberland

The Snooty Fox - Grafton Underwood, Northamptonshire

The Swan at Marbury - Chester, Cheshire

The Tollemache Arms - Harrington, Northamptonshire

Best Pub for Dogs

No. Twenty9 Bar and Restaurant - Burnham Market, Norfolk

The Bull's Head - Mobberley, Knutsford

The Butcher's Arms - Stroud, Gloucestershire

The Coniston Inn - Coniston, Lake District / Cumbria

The Maltings - Warrington, Cheshire

The Old Duke - Southport, Lancashire

Best Pub for Entertainment

Chaplin’s & The Cellar Bar - Bournemouth, Dorset

Dunes Complex - Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire

The Keynsham Courtyard - Keynsham, Bath & North East Somerset

The Phoenix Arts Club - London

The Trafalgar Tavern - Greenwich, London

Two Brewers, Clapham - London

Best Pub for Families

Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester

The Old Thatch - Wimborne, Dorset

The Perry Hill Pub - London

The Plough - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

The Thornhill - Calverley, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Ye Olde Bridge Inn - Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Best Pub for Food

Hinds Head Bray - Bray, Berkshire

The Angel at Watlington - Watlington, Norfolk

The Black Bull, Sedbergh - Sedbergh, Cumbria

The Bull's Head Holymoorside - Chesterfield, Derbyshire

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman's Rest - Brampton, Northumberland

The Longs Arms - Bradford on Avon, Wiltshire

Best Pub Garden

Myrtle Tavern - Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Black Friar - Salford

The Elephant & Castle - Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire

The Three Hills - Bartlow, Cambridge

The White Buck Inn - Burley, Hampshire

The Woodman - Ruislip, Middlesex

Best Pub to Watch Sport

Clubhouse 5 - Leicester Square, Central London

Cross Keys, Hull - Hull, East Riding of Yorkshire

Pinnacle Beer & Gin Hall - Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Cricketers Arms - Wimborne, Dorset

The Gardeners Arms / Murderers - Norwich, Norfolk

The Sandon Complex - Liverpool, Merseyside

Best Sustainable Pub

Royal Oak Ramsden - Ramsden, Oxfordshire

The Bell Inn - Castle Hedingham, Essex

The George - Castleton, Hope Valley

The Kings Head Inn, Brooke - Norwich, Norfolk

The Loch & The Tyne by Adam Handling - Old Windsor, Berkshire

The Pig's Head - London

Best Community Pub

Almondsbury Creative - Bristol, South Gloucester

Guy Earl of Warwick - Welling, Kent

Royal Oak Radcliffe - Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire

The Kings Arms - Horsham, West Sussex

The Last Post Memorial Bar - Thornaby, Durham

The Swan - Windsor, Berkshire

Best Pub for Beer

Bermuda Triangle Pub - Poole, Dorset

Bowland Beer Hall - Clitheroe, Lancashire

The Barking Cat Alehouse - Poole, Dorset

The Kenton - London

The Tamworth Tap - Tamworth, Staffordshire

Whitelock's Ale House - Leeds, West Yorkshire

Greene King Pub of the Year

The Hayloft - Hayloft, Nottingham

The Futurist - Liverpool, Merseyside

The East End Fox - Baillieston, Glasgow

The Dolphin - Wallingford, Oxfordshire

The Queen's Head - Pinner, Greater London

The Cott Inn - Dartington, Devon

Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year

Ashby Tavern - Hinckley, Leicestershire

The Royal Oak - Brandon, Warwickshire

The Bellringer - Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire

Blue Ball Inn - Worrall, South Yorkshire

The Rising Sun - Rochester, Kent

The Commercial Inn - Dunfermline, Scotland

Marstons Pub of the Year

Aubrey Arms - Cardiff, Wales

Griffin - Loughborough, Leicestershire

Llangewedd - Bridgend, Wales

New Plough Inn - Hinckley, Leicestershire

The Star - Penkridge, Staffordshire

Twa Dogs - Keswick, Cumbria

Stonegate Group Pub Partners Pub of the Year