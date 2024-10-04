Dale Ward and Karl Fuller are taking on the challenge after finding solitude in running.

For Dale, a 10k run seemed impossible five years ago, due to both his physical and mental health.

Luckily, a friend suggested entering the Clacton Parkrun, which introduced him to a new community and new way of life.

Struggling - Dale Ward struggled with his physical and mental health before he started running (Image: Dale Ward)

Karl said: “Our local running group is named the Clacton Seafront Runners.

"We have taken part in numerous events across the UK, including the London Landmarks Half Marathon, the Colchester Zoo Stampede and many more.

“Last year, some members even took part in the Benidorm 10k and Half Marathon. A number of us are planning to do so again in November this year.”

A group of friends around Dale and Karl have now set up their own running event.

Karl said: “The support from everyone has been phenomenal. This run can be a starting point or even a stepping stone in your journey to feeling healthier physically and mentally.“

Community - Dale has found a new community thanks to running (Image: Dale Ward)

Dale added: "I want other people who may be feeling that they cannot run because of either physical or mental problems to know that they can. This event is for the whole community."

Anyone interested in joining the run on October 20 or would like to volunteer can get find more information at clactonseafront10k.co.uk/ or call 07794 844481.