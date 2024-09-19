During a phone-in on LBC, Nigel Farage was asked if he had an office in Clacton and how many meetings he had held there since his election in June.

Mr Farage confirmed that he had an office in Clacton but said he would not allow “the public to flow through the door with their knives in their pockets”, referring to the fatal stabbing of Sir David Amess in Southend in 2021.

He said he would host surgeries “not yet” as he was waiting for parliamentary approval.

However, the Speaker’s Office and Parliament’s security team have no recollection of advising against holding surgeries, it is understood.

According to sources, neither would have told any MP not to hold face-to-face meetings as it would interfere with their duties but would have offered advice on safety measures instead.

Further, there was no record of the alleged advice given to Mr Farage, it is understood.