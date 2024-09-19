The vessel was seen launching into Brightlingsea Creek and speeding up to about 40 knots - 46mph - in a 4-knot zone near Point Clear.

He remained at the same speed through the 8-knot limit.

Marine officers, who were out on a high-visibility patrol to promote water safety and tackle anti-social behaviour on the water, stopped the man at Ray Creek.

He has been reported to Colchester Council which enforces local water bylaws.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “It’s really important that speed limits are observed.

"Brightlingsea Creek is the entrance to a very busy harbour and marina, and the speed limit keeps everyone safe by reducing the risk of collisions and injury.

“We have worked closely with the Brightlingsea Harbour team this year, which has included making joint patrols on their harbour launch.

“But although the number of reports and incidents of anti-social behaviour on the water has reduced since we started our regular summer patrols along the coast in 2022, we still see instances where people put themselves and others at risk.

“We ask that personal watercraft riders and people in boats keep to the speed limits and bear the safety of other water-users in mind.”

The police marine unit was also supporting the annual Colne Smack and Sailing Barge Match on Saturday.

Sgt Alex Southgate said it meant there was a significantly higher amount of boats and water users in the area that day.