Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Tendring reached £923 per month in the year to August – up seven per cent from £862 a year ago.

It was up 26 per cent from an estimated £733 a month five years ago.

Across the East of England, the average rent was £1,167 – rising eight per cent from the year before.

Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, to collect data on approximately 10% of the market.

Campaign group Generation Rent said the cost of renting has risen at a faster rate than wage growth across the UK.

The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Tendring, from £656 for a one-bed property to £1,419 for a home with four or more bedrooms in August.

Among the property types in the district:

A detached house costs £1,162 to rent per month.

A semi-detached costs £996 per month.

A terraced house was £927 per month.

A flat or maisonette was £771 a month.

In August, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,286 per month. This was £100, or eight per cent, higher than 12 months ago.