RENT in Tendring has risen by seven per cent in the past year, new figures show.
Provisional figures from the Office for National Statistics show the average private rent in Tendring reached £923 per month in the year to August – up seven per cent from £862 a year ago.
It was up 26 per cent from an estimated £733 a month five years ago.
Across the East of England, the average rent was £1,167 – rising eight per cent from the year before.
Valuation Office Agency rent officers collect prices from a variety of sources, including landlords and letting agents, to collect data on approximately 10% of the market.
Campaign group Generation Rent said the cost of renting has risen at a faster rate than wage growth across the UK.
The figures also show the different costs for various homes in Tendring, from £656 for a one-bed property to £1,419 for a home with four or more bedrooms in August.
Among the property types in the district:
- A detached house costs £1,162 to rent per month.
- A semi-detached costs £996 per month.
- A terraced house was £927 per month.
- A flat or maisonette was £771 a month.
In August, the average private rent in Great Britain was £1,286 per month. This was £100, or eight per cent, higher than 12 months ago.
