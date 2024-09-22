Elmstead Market Parish Council unveiled proposals for a new community centre at the corner of School Road and Vaughan Drive in 2020 and received approval from Tendring Council for the development.

The initial blueprints were for a community building, with 38 car parking spaces.

The parish council has now reviewed the initial plans and made some changes.

The council said in a statement: “This proposal for a new community centre is a slight modification to the previous approval and is the same location as the building approved under the original outline application.

“The building will not have an impact on the existing surrounding properties or listed buildings.

“The building will provide increased community facilities for the village with easy pedestrian and cycle access, along with ample car parking.

“The landscaping proposed will enhance the biodiversity of the existing site and will provide a haven for wildlife and people.”

Tendring Council will decide on the application.