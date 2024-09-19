A MAN accused of owning two XL bully dogs which mauled a Clacton pensioner to death will stand trial after he denied all the charges against him.
Ashley Warren, 40, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday to deny two charges of owning a dangerously out of control dog causing injury resulting in death.
He admitted a third charge of possessing a knife at Clacton railway station.
The charges came after Esther Martin, 68, died in Jaywick in February after being mauled by the dogs called Beauty and Bear.
An inquest was later told how Martin died from “unsurvivable” dog bites.
Warren, of Walnut Road in east London, wore a brown shirt when he entered the pleas on Thursday morning.
More to follow.
