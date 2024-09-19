It comes as Sainsbury's launches a limited-time offer that allows all Nectar card users to get selected Cadbury items for half their price.

Altogether, there are 13 chocolate bags you can save on with Nectar dropping prices from £1.65 to 82p.

But, if you want the deal, you'll have to be quick as it's not on for very long.

Sainsbury's slash price of Cadbury chocolate

Nectar card users can get the deal from Monday, September 16 until Sunday, September 22, meaning you've got less than a week to stock up.

To get the deal, you must have a Nectar card and purchase the Cadbury items in-store or online.

The full list of Cadbury items being reduced to 82p at Sainsbury's are:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons Chocolate Bag 119g

Cadbury Twirl Bites Chocolate Bag 109g

Cadbury Crunchie Rocks Chocolate Bag 110g

Cadbury Bournville Dark Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 110g

Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 105g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles Chocolate Bag 120g

Cadbury Oreo Bites Chocolate Bag 110g

Cadbury Bitsa Wispa Chocolate Bag 110g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Chocolate Giant Buttons Bag 110g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Twisted Chocolate Bag 105g

Cadbury White Giant Buttons Chocolate Bag 110g

Cadbury Caramilk Golden Caramel Chocolate Buttons Bag 105g

Cadbury Curly Wurly Squirlies Chocolate Bag 110g

RECOMMENDED READING

Price of chocolate at Sainsbury’s and Asda rises 40 per cent

Many big chocolate fans have already made their way to the supermarket and even cleared shelves with one shopper on TikTok left with empty shelves instead of Cadbury chocolate.

Others have spotted how they saw people with "trollies full" as one shopper said: "Me and my sister went and there was a women with a TROLLY full and none left for anyone else."

Another shopper said: "I went into my local Sainsbury's earlier to be greeted with two women CLEARING the shelves. I only wanted one pack/bag. Didn't get anything."