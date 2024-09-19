FIRE crews were called to a large field fire in north Essex.
Firefighters were called to Beach Road yesterday afternoon at 2.34pm and crews from Clacton and Weeley attended.
Due to difficult access and a limited water supply, Manningtree's off-road vehicle and crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe were also requested.
The fire was initially covering around 4,000 square metres of grassland.
Station manager Nick Singleton said: "The fire moved along the sea wall towards Point Clear, but crews have done a great job to contain it and are working incredibly hard."
Crews extinguished the fire by 6.45pm but remained at the scene into the evening to dampen down.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here