Firefighters were called to Beach Road yesterday afternoon at 2.34pm and crews from Clacton and Weeley attended.

Due to difficult access and a limited water supply, Manningtree's off-road vehicle and crews from Colchester and Wivenhoe were also requested.

Fire - The blaze was initially 4,000 square meters, the size of fifteen and a half tennis courts. (Image: Essex Fire Service)

The fire was initially covering around 4,000 square metres of grassland.

Station manager Nick Singleton said: "The fire moved along the sea wall towards Point Clear, but crews have done a great job to contain it and are working incredibly hard."

Crews extinguished the fire by 6.45pm but remained at the scene into the evening to dampen down.