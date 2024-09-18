Plans for the Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community (TCBGC), where the first homes are anticipated to be built in 2027, have been suggested to be amended following a review by a government-appointed planning inspector.

The changes are now subject to a six-week consultation of the public, which will run until October 21.

Councillor Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, said: “We are pleased to be working with Colchester City Council and Essex County Council on this sustainable garden community, which would provide much-needed new homes alongside essential infrastructure.

“The project has already benefitted from a lot of public engagement and consultation, but we’re still keen to hear from residents over these latest changes to the DPD.”

Councillor David King, leader of Colchester Councillor, is very optimistic about the project.

He said: "The TCBGC offers a unique opportunity to create a thriving new community on the Colchester and Tendring border.

“We welcome the planning inspector's feedback and believe the proposed modifications will strengthen the plans for the development. They are relatively modest and practical changes that suggest the planning inspector is content we’re heading in the right direction.

“We now want to invite residents to share their thoughts through the Consultation Portal before the deadline on October 21.”

Following the consultation, the planning inspector will consider the representations made in response of the modifications.

A report will outline whether the plans for the homes between Colchester, Ardleigh, Wivenhoe and Elmstead Market are legally sound and can be adopted by the councils.

Future planning applications will then be judge against the policies and requirements of the adopted plans.

Residents can have their say at talk.tcbgardencommunity.co.uk