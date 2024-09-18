From Thursday, September 26, the unit will move from the second floor to the ground floor in another part of the building.

The move means expectant families should use entrance two instead of entrance three.

Parking arrangements remain unchanged.

Signage and appointment letters will guide patients to the new location.

The unit will stay in its temporary location until the creation of a new, easily accessible ground-floor maternity area is finished.

The move is part of a project to improve facilities for patients and staff.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust have not said how long they expect the work to take.