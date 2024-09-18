Charles Goode, 26, brandished a black BB handgun and threatened victim Lewis Addison in Parkeston on Tuesday, June 18.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard on Tuesday how Goode, of The Bury, St Oysth, shouted: “You had better drop that kid before I shoot you.”

The defendant later admitted one charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

It was argued in Goode’s defence that Addison, who was said to be armed with a baseball bat at the time of the incident, knew the firearm was fake.

Judge Jamie Sawyer said the gun nevertheless looked “very realistic”.

The case was adjourned because the judge felt Goode did not accept his guilt in a pre-sentence report.

He said: “We cannot proceed to sentence today.”

The case will be heard again next month.

