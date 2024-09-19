Rhythmic Care UK had submitted proposals for a loft conversion with eight dormers and improvements to the basement in North Road.

The building, which is Grade II listed, would have received six new rooms added to the care home facilities.

Essex County Council’s heritage department criticised the plans, deeming them “wholly unjustified”.

A spokesman said: “The proposed means of conversion to create habitable spaces within the historic loft is unacceptable due to the extent of the loss of historic fabric resulting from the complete removal of the existing roof structure.

“The works to the basement also result in an unacceptable level of intervention to historic fabric, including the loss of a brick floor.

“If the proposal were to be carried out in this manner, it is considered to result in a very high level of less than substantial harm to the significance of the heritage asset.”

In the decision, Tendring Council said the changes “would fail to respect the character of the Grade II listed building, resulting in a significant harmful impact to the existing building and the special character and appearance of the Great Clacton conservation area”.