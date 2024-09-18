The A12 London-bound was shut between junction 26 Stanway and 25 Marks Tey yesterday morning.

It had been planned to reopen after an overnight closure as part of the ongoing reconstruction project on the major road, however remained shut into most of the morning.

Highways bosses apologised for the issue and have revealed they are "doing a full investigation" into the incident.

A statement says: "On Monday night we experienced delays laying the new road surface material which were further complicated by it not cooling enough for us to apply the road markings and road studs (cat's eyes) needed for us to safely re-open the road to traffic.

"The road remained closed until the issue had been rectified and the relevant inspections had been undertaken to confirm that the road was safe for traffic.

"We’re currently doing a full investigation to understand why this happened.

"We are working closely with our contractor to ensure that this doesn’t happen again."

The Marks Tey to Stanway reconstruction project has been pushed back again following weather issues.

More road closures have been revealed for the rest of September.

The spokesman added: "We continue to work hard to finish this project.

"Thank you for your continued patience while we complete this important work which will create smoother, quieter journeys and extend the life of the road."