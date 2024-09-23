Stoneridge Estate Agents opened its Frinton branch, in Connaught Avenue, in January this year.

The company has over a decade of success in Tendring, with offices in Clacton and Holland-on-Sea, and decided that the Bond Street of Essex was the next place to have an office.

James Hughes, owner of the Frinton branch, said: "Frinton was our next natural step and we already had a good reputation to follow but we found Frinton has been really welcoming.

"The people are open to the idea of a new agent and what we can bring to the town and we have had a very healthy number of sales."

So far, the most expensive house listed by the company in the Frinton area is a staggering £900,000.

James continued: "We had a lot of strong connections in Frinton anyway we had business in that area even without the office.

"So with our relationships that we had we have had a good platform to go off and in those six months, we have built on these connections.

"We have found the first six months have been brilliant we have grown significantly in the last six months and we would love to continue to sell to people in Frinton."