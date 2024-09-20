All Dolled Up, in Rosemary Road, has been revealed as a finalist in three categories in the UK Hair and Beauty Awards 2024.

The salon is in the running for awards as Best New Salon, Rising Educator and Fat Dissolving categories.

All Dolled Up offers facial treatments, hair removal and other services to customers, as well as serving as a training academy for budding beauticians.

Owner Tracey Batchelor received her beauty degree in 1999 and opened her shop in August last year.

The UK Beauty Awards were founded in 2018 by Gem Media.

A spokesman for the awards said: "The UK Beauty awards are different from any other awards ceremony you've been to.

"We invest in the ceremony to give you a glamorous experience that will leave you Instagramming all night.

"This award will be one that you are truly proud of."

