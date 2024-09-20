Tendring Council is looking to end the lifeline service, which costs almost £350,000 a year to run.

People who sign up receive devices which raise the alarm at the council's 24-hour call centre if they fall and need help.

Careline staff then go to their assistance.

The service also offers daily welfare phone calls for residents who are lonely or need support.

Caroline Pryke-Regan, 74, has lived in Clacton all her life and has used the Careline service for the past 13 years.

She believes the loss of Careline will put her at risk, along with the hundreds of other people who use it.

Caroline said: "It will affect my safety and my life like the 2,000 other people who use the service in Tendring.

"Now this dreadful council want to cancel our service even though they admit it is successful.

"We must have one of the best services in the country and we can't afford to lose it.

"There are too many people whose lives depend on it."

Caroline claims the service's quick response helped to save her late husband's life when he fell out of his chair and could not get back up again.

She said: "He fell and his legs wouldn't support him so I pressed my pendant and because it is a local service it goes through straight away to Careline.

"Because it is a local service you get help very quickly. I had someone at the door in a few minutes who helped him back into his chair.

"He couldn't stand and I found out he had a stroke. Careline got an ambulance straight away and he was saved.

"If we didn't have that service I don't know what we would have done because if you fall you just press your pendant and someone will be there.

"We can't afford to go without that."

Tendring Council is currently holding a public consultation over Careline, which runs until September 30.

If councillors decide to withdraw the service, it is expected to end by March 31 next year.