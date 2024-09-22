Old Ipswich Road, in Ardleigh, is scheduled to close from a point 100m south west of the junction with Harts Lane for a distance of approximately 1055m in a south westerly direction.

This closure is coming for 50 days from September 30, while service upgrade works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Coggeshall Road, Ardleigh, will shut from its junction with Harwich Road for nine days from October 14, while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Coggeshall Road, in Dedham, is scheduled to close from its junction with Long Road East for 655m in a south westerly direction, for eight days from October 16.

This is while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Chapel Road, Tiptree, will close from its junction with Church Road to its junction with Berryfield Close from October 14 for three days, for carriageway patching works by Essex County Council.

Plough Road, Great Bentley, will close for 920m to its junction with Weeley Road for five days from October 14 while drainage and ironwork replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council

Queens Road, Wivenhoe, will close from its junction with Park Road from September 30 for three days, while stop tap and boundary box fitting works are undertaken by Affinity Water.

Smythes Green, Layer Marney, will close from September 30 for three days while supply replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Straight Road, Boxted, will close from its junction with East Side to its junction with Hobbs Drive from September 30 for three days, while ironworks replacement works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Turkey Cock Lane, in Stanway, will be shutting from its junction with London Road for 50m in a north easterly direction from October 1 for four days, while new gas connection works are undertaken by Cadent.

Oak Road, Rivenhall, is scheduled to close from its junctions with A12 for eight days from October 18 while ducting works are undertaken by Gigaclear.

Brandon Road, Braintree, will to close from its junction with Penticton Road for five days from September 30.

This is while drainage connection works are undertaken by SP Bardwell Ltd.

Ramsey Road/Mitchen Avenue in Halstead will close for three days from September 30 while sluice valve replacement works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

In Earls Colne, York Road wills shut for 22 days.

The closure will be from its junction with High Street to its junction with Park Lane from September 30, while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Bassetts Lane, in Woodham Walter, will close from October 16 for three days while drainage investigation works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Rectory Lane, in Woodham Mortimer, will close for six days from October 2 while stop tap renewal works are undertaken by Essex and Suffolk Water.

Sawyers Road, in Little Totham/Tolleshunt Major, will be closed from the junction with Field View Drive to the junction with Bakers Lane.

This closure is for three days from October 14 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Riverside Road, Burnham, will close for three days from September 30 while trial hole and carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Thorpe Road in Little Clacton will close for 14 days from October 14.

This is while new connection works are undertaken by The Electricity Network Limited.

Fourth Avenue, in Frinton, is scheduled to close for 12 days from September 30 while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Landermere Road, Thorpe-le-Soken is scheduled to close from the junction with Golden Lane to the junction with High Street for four days from October 1 while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.