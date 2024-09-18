Overnight closures are set to take place as part of the organisation’s A12 resurfacing scheme between Junction 25 Marks Tey to Junction 26 Stanway.

Currently until September 20, the A12 southbound between Stanway and Marks Tey will be shut between 8pm to 6am.

A signed diversion will be available at Junction 26, where you follow the A1124 and B1408 London Road to then rejoin the A12 in Marks Tey.

The A12 northbound will be closed at Junction 25’s northbound exit and entry slip roads on September 19 and September 20, at 8pm to 6am.

Motorists should exit at Junction 25, go over the junction, and rejoin the A12 via the Junction 25 northbound entry slip road.

On September 21 and September 22, the A12 southbound will be closed between Junction 29 and Junction 25 between 8pm to 6am the following morning.

For the diversion route, motorists should exit at Junction 29, follow the A1232 Ipswich Road, A133 Cowdray Avenue, the B1408 London Road, and then rejoin the A12 in Marks Tey.