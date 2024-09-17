Stuart Robbins, 87, was last seen in the Clacton area at around 9am today (September 17).

He is a white man, around 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build and has a bald head with some short grey hair on the sides and back.

Stuart was last seen wearing black jogging trousers, a white t-shirt with a palm tree picture on the front, a black jacket, black trainers and a black hoodie.

If you see Stuart or know where he is please call 101 quoting incident number 249 of 17 September.