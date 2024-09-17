National Highways has confirmed its A12 reconstruction scheme between Marks Tey and Stanway will not be finished until "mid-October".

The work was reportedly due to be finished later this month, before being pushed back.

Busy - another image of the A12 roadworks (Image: Steve Brading) The pricey roadworks scheme started back on October 17, 2022, and have made motorists' lives "hell" for almost two years.

Originally earmarked to cost about £37 million, The Gazette revealed earlier this year through an FOI that the scheme has run over budget by £11 million.

Over what is nearly two years of works, there have been numerous closures, the majority of which have been overnight.

More closures have already been planned throughout the rest of September due to the latest delay.

National Highways previously aimed to complete the resurfacing works on the A12 in time for the August bank holiday on August 26 but it was delayed to September.

The latest delay has been put down to the weather causing “poorer ground conditions”.

Road - the A12 (Image: Newsquest)

A National Highways spokesman said: “The completion date for the reconstruction of the A12 between Marks Tey Junction 25 and Stanway Junction 26 will now be completed by mid-October.

“We would like to apologise for the delay as we appreciate the additional disruption this has on those living and working nearby as well as regular road users.

“Weather and poorer ground conditions have meant that an intermediary road layer – known as a ‘binder course’ – which traffic has been travelling on has been in place longer than anticipated.

“It needs to have some remedial work carried out before we can apply a final top layer and complete the reconstruction to our high standards.

“When completed this section of the A12 will be a smoother, safer and quieter road that will require less maintenance, reducing congestion and disruption for decades to come.”

Busy - motorists using the A12 (Image: Newquest)

National Highways added that multiple surveys of the ground conditions have been undertaken but there is always an “element of the unknown” until the road surface layers are excavated.

The organisation uses historical weather data to acknowledge when there are likely to be periods when conditions impact construction works but added the wet weather this year has been "unprecedented”.

It has, however, been confirmed works on the London-bound carriageway are expected to be completed next week.