A HUGE litter-picking event will take place at more than ten locations throughout Tendring this weekend.
The Great Tendring Beach Clean will take place on September 22 to help prevent harmful litter from reaching the sea and clean up the Sunshine Coast.
Co-ordinated by litter picking groups across the district, volunteers are urged to go along to any of the locations taking part at 10am.
In total, the groups will cover more than 20 miles of coastline between Harwich and Jaywick and expect around 100 people to join, with councillors and businesses helping out.
Litter-picking groups will be meeting at the following locations:
- Clacton Pier, on Marine Parade East
- Greensward Cafe and Adventure Golf, on Marine Parade West
- Jaywick seafront, in Brooklands
- Flag's Cafe, on King's Parade
- Beach Haven Cafe, in the Esplanade, Holland-on-Sea
- Frinton Golf Club, near Second Avenue
- Walton Pier, in Pier Approach
- Naze Car Park, at Sunny Point
- Harwich Pier, on The Quay
- Hythe Quay, near Haven Road
- Wivenhoe Station, in Station Road
Equipment, including litter pickers and clear bags, will be available to borrow so volunteers can take part in keeping the waterfront clean.
For more information go to www.mcsuk.org/beach-cleans/the-great-tendring-beach-clean-walton-pier-22-09-2024.
