The Great Tendring Beach Clean will take place on September 22 to help prevent harmful litter from reaching the sea and clean up the Sunshine Coast.

Co-ordinated by litter picking groups across the district, volunteers are urged to go along to any of the locations taking part at 10am.

In total, the groups will cover more than 20 miles of coastline between Harwich and Jaywick and expect around 100 people to join, with councillors and businesses helping out.

Litter-picking groups will be meeting at the following locations:

Clacton Pier, on Marine Parade East

Greensward Cafe and Adventure Golf, on Marine Parade West

Jaywick seafront, in Brooklands

Flag's Cafe, on King's Parade

Beach Haven Cafe, in the Esplanade, Holland-on-Sea

Frinton Golf Club, near Second Avenue

Walton Pier, in Pier Approach

Naze Car Park, at Sunny Point

Harwich Pier, on The Quay

Hythe Quay, near Haven Road

Wivenhoe Station, in Station Road

Equipment, including litter pickers and clear bags, will be available to borrow so volunteers can take part in keeping the waterfront clean.

For more information go to www.mcsuk.org/beach-cleans/the-great-tendring-beach-clean-walton-pier-22-09-2024.