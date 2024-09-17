Contestants will be competing to impress judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood across a series of challenges where they’ll be tasked with baking cakes, biscuits and breads among other tasty creations in a bid to be named Bake Off champion.

One of this year’s 12 bakers includes car mechanic Andy, 44, who shared the news he’d made it on the show “probably came at the worst ever time,” as his father-in-law was on end-of-life treatment while his mother-in-law was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Smiles - Andy (back right) said it is an absolute dream to be a contestant this year. (Image: Channel 4, PA) Speaking about the call he received, Andy said: “I was en route to see him at the time.

“I pulled over and just screamed of joy—what an absolute dream.”

Andy first learned the much-loved family staples of apple crumble and Bakewell tarts after baking alongside his mum as a child.

He now bakes for his partner Nickie and hopes to inspire his daughter, Maisie, to follow in his baking footsteps.

Among the other contestants is retail assistant Dylan, palliative car assistant Nelly, paediatric nurse Georgie, and senior category manager Gill.

The new series of The Great British Bake Off, hosted by Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding, starts on Tuesday, September 24 at 8pm on Channel 4.