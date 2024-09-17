Traffic is building from Junction 26 A114 Eight Ash Green, Tollgate interchange to Junction 29, Crown Interchange.

The A12 southbound has been shut for works last night from Junction 25, A120, Marks Tey, to Junction 26, Stanway.

Congestion - The live updates show traffic building around Colchester on the A12 southbound. (Image: AA Live Traffic Map)

The closure was scheduled from 8pm and was due to reopen at 6am this morning—but the roadworks have overrun, causing severe delays.

Other A12 closures this week include A12 northbound closed between Junction 25 northbound exit and entry slip roads between 8pm and 6am on September 19 and 20, and A12 southbound closed between Junction 29 and Junction 25, Marks Tey between 8pm and 6am on September 21 and 22.

National Highways has been contacted for comment.