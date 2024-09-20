More than 330 free ride wristbands were given out across the two days in recognition of the efforts and sacrifices made by Armed Forces personnel to keep us safe.

Special guest James Goss, 99, a veteran of the D-Day landings on Omaha Beach, was joined by wife Gloria, who was celebrating her birthday.

The couple were taken to the pier by Dan Casey, president of Clacton Royal British Legion and chairman of Tendring Council.

Respect - James Goss, Gloria Goss and Dan Casey on the big wheel (Image: Clacton Pier)

Mr Goss served on HMS Enterprise and on December 28, 1943, fought in the Battle of the Bay of Biscay as part of the Allied Operation Stonewall.

The aim was to intercept German blockade runners off the west coast of France.

In the action that followed, the British cruisers HMS Enterprise and HMS Glasgow sank two torpedo boats and a destroyer.

Mr Goss also landed at Omaha Beach before advancing into France to support the distribution of weapons.

Serve - Dave Bye saluting (Image: Steve Brading)

Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said it was a privilege to play host to the Armed Forces personnel and veterans over the weekend.

“It was a real honour for staff to welcome Mr Goss and his wife along with Dan Casey on Sunday – it made it a very special day indeed,” he said.

“We hope they enjoyed themselves along with the hundreds of others who turned out for this annual event.”

Mr Brown also thanked local groups and organisations who brought along vintage military vehicles and weapons which were on display at the front of the pier.

“They come along to support us every year and it all adds to the atmosphere – the youngsters love to see the vehicles and have photos taken with them,” he said.

A similar event was staged for the Emergency Services in June when hundreds of wristbands were handed out to families.