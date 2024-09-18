CLACTON Crime Partnership held its September meeting at the Royal Hotel with members hearing about measures to prevent knife crime.
Clacton's Counter Crime Partnership (CCP) is a town-link radio scheme which brings together almost 60 businesses to prevent and detect shoplifting across north Essex, including Clacton and Harwich.
The CCP meeting took place last Friday at the Royal Hotel in Clacton with Rob Keenan from campaign group ‘Save a Life, Ditch the Knife’ opening the talk.
He discussed how CCP members can help by reminding them that even though they would never ‘sell’ a knife to anyone under the age of 18, that knives can still be stolen.
Preventative measures, including keeping knives secure behind the counter, were also recommended.
The talk led to discussions about which shops have first aiders, where bleed kits are, and the locations of defibrillators.
The partnership has created an electronic map which is accessible by control room operators.
Scott Pepper, lead control room officer, also announced four new members - Boots pharmacy in Great Clacton, M&S at Clacton Shopping Village, the Station Bar and Clacton Library.
Mr Pepper is also asking for more radios for the remaining shops at Clacton Shopping Village, Morrisons in Little Clacton, the Morrisons Daily in Great Clacton, and Brook Retail Park.
To joint the partnership, email controlroom@countercrimepartnership.uk.
To find out more, visit their Facebook page.
