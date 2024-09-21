Discovery Bay Soft Play was built as part of a major multi-million-pound development six years ago.

It has been a successful indoor addition which is used 364 days of the year, apart from when it was out of action during the Covid lockdowns.

Outside contractors will undertake the programme of work, which will see the facility closed from Tuesday, October 1, to Friday, October 4.

Pier manager Harry Peek said that it is important to keep on top of maintenance for all the venue's attractions.

“There have been a few running repairs in Discovery Bay but this will be the first time that it has had to shut down for a comprehensive scheme,” he said.

“A number of worn-out PVC items will be replaced along with netting where it has become stretched and worn.

"Any broken features will also be repaired and it will bring the facility back to how it was when it opened.”

Mr Peek said the firm carrying out the project was chosen partly as they had been a sub-contractor on the original installation.

“We are looking at about a £25,000 phased maintenance scheme and we are setting up a regular arrangement with the company which will see the team return once or twice a year,” he said.

“That will help us to keep on top of routine wear and tear and ensure the facility is at its best for our customers.”

This weekend Oktoberfest kicks off at the pier with a host of fun, entertainment, food and beer.

This event was first staged at the attraction last year and will be returning bigger and better with a larger marquee, swing grill, beer stations and measures to reduce queueing.

The fun gets underway on Friday (September 20) evening from 5pm to 10pm and then on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 7pm.

It will be the same from September 27-29 and then on October 4-6.

Mr Peek said: “There is no charge for Oktoberfest – just turn up and grab a table with friends and family and enjoy a German festival which dates back more than 200 years. You only pay for what you eat and drink.

“We have nine days and three weekends to enjoy and we are looking for it to be just as successful as last year.”