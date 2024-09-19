Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust's new centre, in Pole Barn Lane, opened its doors.

It held a short exhibition which covers how the geology in Tendring is influenced by climate and weather and explains how the River Thames once ran through the area.

Lord Thorpe of Mearns officially opened the site, which is a former ambulance station, on Friday (September 13).

Peter Vadden, a spokesman for the trust, said: "We will be using parts of the exhibition, placed within local public places, to get further feedback and the Heritage Centre itself will open for the October Half Term.

"Between now and next Easter, further exhibitions will be prepared ready for the centre to open permanently."

The project was made possible by grants from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Garfield Weston Foundation and the Rural England Prosperity Fund, and opened with a small exhibition about the local area.

Representing the areas of Kirby Cross, Great Holland, Kirby-le-Soken, Frinton and Walton, the trust will be consulting locals and visitors to the area about what they would like to see in the heritage centre.

Chairman John Barter said: "Over the next 18 months, our new and existing volunteers will be undertaking ‘test & learn’ events to better understand our role within the community whilst also digitising our archive to make it more accessible.

"This is the start of an ongoing process which will ensure our past is well communicated and used to inspire and educate all."

The venue will be open in the October Half Term before closing again. It will open permanently at Easter time.