Mount Crescent, which is located in the Brentwood suburb of Warley, was featured alongside 29 others in a list from the Daily Mail.

Discussing the creation of the list, the publication wrote: "How do you decide what is a 'good' street to live on? It's not as simple as it sounds.

"You may want to be near a pub. Yet you don't want to be so close that you hear disturbances at night. A restaurant would be good. But you don't want to smell cooking all day and night.

"You'd like access to green space. But perhaps you don't want to be isolated in the wilds of the countryside. You want friendly neighbours. But you don't want them to be too intrusive.

"We consulted tried-and-trusted estate agents and property experts across the country to bring you the ultimate guide to Britain's 30 best streets to live on, whether your budget is £120,000 or £2.25 million."

According to the research from the Daily Mail, the average asking price for a house on Mount Crescent is £903,000

Meanwhile, for the postcode in which it is located (CM14) the average asking price is £541,100 according to Zoopla.

Discussing its benefits, the publication mentioned its "characterful" houses and access to different amenities.

They wrote: "Despite being just south of the birthplace of The Only Way is Essex, Mount Crescent is a very desirable place to live.

"It is lined with large, characterful detached houses, many dating from the pre-war period. Some have large driveways; many have sizeable gardens.

"At one end of the crescent is King George's Playing Fields, with its play park and ornamental garden, as well as the rugby and football pitches.

"The other end leads to the station, with trains leaving for London every ten minutes."

An example of a property available to buy on Mount Crescent is this £900,000 four-bed semi-detached house on Zoopla.

It is described as a "spacious and very desirable 1920's house" with the potential to extend.

Features include two reception rooms, an extended kitchen and a large utility room.

It adds that the property is located on "one of the most popular roads in the Warley area".