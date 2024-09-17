Last year, Fenella Clapham, 72, of Clacton, spoke to The Gazette about how husband Brian is receiving care for vascular dementia at St Magnus' Hospital, in West Sussex, after having initially being treated at Colchester Hospital.

Brian, 76, has been living there since June 2022, but his wife says she was told by his care team he would soon be moved to a home in Essex.

Location - Colchester Hospital (Image: Newsquest) Fenella has been in talks with Essex County Council’s adult social work and older adults’ mental health team.

But they have suggested a Brian moves into a Braintree care home, which she says would take her three hours to get to on public transport.

Fenella believes she has found a more suitable care home in Colchester, which would be easier to reach.

She also claims she often goes weeks at a time without receiving updates on her husband’s situation from the social work team.

Miles away - a recent photo of Brian Clapham (Image: Fenella Clapham) Fenella said: “It seems to me that they are making excuses. I have asked if they can put him somewhere where I can use public transport to visit him.

“The Braintree one would take me three hours to get to."

Fenella uses a mobility scooter and has arthritis and other health conditions, which make the 230-mile round trip to West Sussex difficult.

She has to rely on her daughter and granddaughter, who both work shifts, to drive her to St Magnus'.

In care - Brian Clapham at St Magnus Hospital (Image: Fenella Clapham) Fenella and Brian, who is in a “deteriorating state”, have been together since Fenella was 16.

The last wedding anniversary they had together was their 51st.

But they have now been separated for the last four wedding anniversaries.

It has been a difficult time for the family.

Fenella said: "If feels like they don’t want him to come back to me.

“I’m only able to see him every two and half or three weeks.

“It is killing me. The kids have said, 'Come on you have to perk up'.

"He gets so upset and he thinks I don’t want him here.

“I broke down the other day. He is so far away, I can’t console him.

"It looks like I don’t care, but I ‘ve gone above and beyond to find suitable homes.

“I’ve tried everything. I’ve had MPs involved, dementia specialists, I don’t know what else I can do.

"I am at the end of my tether - we’re not getting any joy.”

Essex County Council spokesman said: “It would be inappropriate to comment on an individual case.

“However, we always work with families and our NHS partners to arrange an appropriate discharge plan for individuals, once the person is deemed medically ready to leave hospital.

“When sourcing an appropriate care setting in the community, we are restricted by the availability of appropriate provision, as well as whether care homes accept they can meet the individual in question’s needs.

“We remain in dialogue with this family and hope to find a solution as soon as possible.

“As always, the safety and wellbeing of all residents in our care is our absolute priority.”