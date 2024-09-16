Scott Butcher, 37, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court facing 23 separate charges in relation to theft and breaches of criminal behaviour orders.

He was due to be sentenced for his latest offences, which took place between March and April this year, when he was also banned from every Co-op store in Essex for three years.

Butcher, of no fixed address, faced 18 charges of thefts from Co-ops in Iceni Way, Old Heath Road, Stanway, Mersea Road and Wimpole Road.

Court - Ipswich Crown Court (Image: Newsquest)

Criminal behaviour orders imposed following a series of thefts from stores in and around Colchester were “breached almost immediately” after he was released on licence.

Her Honour Judge Emma Peters said: “My choices are, do I keep the cycle going by imposing another custody sentence or break the chain of offending?”

David Baird, mitigating, said Butcher was combatting his addiction to crack cocaine and was more motivated than ever to achieve results because he wanted to be a father figure to his young son.

The court heard Butcher had made use of his time in prison, where he works in waste management, and hoped to continue that work after his release.

Judge Peters questioned whether the defendant had a realistic prospect of rehabilitation, saying “You get the impression he is a man stuck in his ways.

“Some might say ‘Why bother?'”

Defendant - Scott Butcher, 37, of Colchester (Image: Essex Police)

The court was told Butcher spent up to £400 a day on crack cocaine on numerous occasions, and sometimes up to £2,000.

Butcher, who admitted the charges, said he was relying on the help of probation and would do “whatever it takes”.

He said: “I need that consistency of probation. When I’m left to my own devices that’s when I mess up. I want to break the cycle.”

Judge Peters adjourned sentencing to provide time to find safe accommodation for Butcher in case he did not receive another prison sentence.

She said: “If there is no prospect, we set him up to fail.”

Butcher will be sentenced on October 3.