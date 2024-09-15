Essex Police were called to reports of a disturbance in Spendells Close shortly after 5.10pm today.

An air ambulance from the Essex and Hertfordshire air ambulance landed in Hall Lane - which is next to Spendells Close - at about 5.45.

While at 6pm residents including the Clacton Crime Partnership (CCP) anti-crime radio link reported that an Essex Police air ambulance landed.

Officers arrived and found a man that had suffered a serious injury to his back.

The man has been taken to hospital for further treatment.

A spokesman for Essex police said the injury "doesn’t appear to be life-threatening at this stage".

Chief Inspector Paul Ballard said: “Our response is continuing this evening and I would reassure residents there is no ongoing threat to the wider community at this time.

“This appears to have been an isolated incident of violence and we are working hard to establish the circumstances.

“A scene remains in place and there will be a visible policing presence as our investigation continues.

“If you are concerned, please speak to an officer or get in touch with us.”

Response - Armed officers were seen on Hall Lane at about 6pm this evening (Image: CCP)

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch by submitting a report at the bottom right of Essex Police's homepage at www.essex.police.uk or alternatively, you can call Essex Police on 101.

Please cite incident 957 of 15 September.

Scott Pepper, lead Control Room Officer at CCP said he and other CCP members "heard about the incident quite quickly" and has asked any other CCP members with footage or other information to contact the police.