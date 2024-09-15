AN air ambulance has landed in Walton near the former Coastguard Station with reports of "armed police" on the scene.
At about 5.45pm an air ambulance from the Essex and Hertfordshire air ambulance emergency service landed in Hall Lane, while at 6pm residents report Essex Police arrived at the scene of an incident.
Clacton Crime Partnership (CCP), a radio link scheme, have reported "armed officers" as being on the scene.
This is unconfirmed by Essex Police at this stage.
Essex Police and Essex and Herts have been contacted for comment.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here