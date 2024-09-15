Train operators Greater Anglia and West Midlands core contract terms expire today meaning Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has the power to terminate their deal with 12 weeks’ notice.

Ms Haigh would then be able to nationalist the service but is not expected to act until the Government’s nationalisation legislation completes passes through Parliament.

Greater Anglia is the main train operator in Essex, being based in East Anglia and covering commuter trains from Essex to London as well as other trains services in Essex, Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk & Hertfordshire.

Greater Anglia is owned as a joint venture by Transport UK Group and the Japanese company global trading and investment company Mitsui & Co.

Greater Anglia and West Midlands are the first two operators to reach the end of their ‘core terms’ which is equivalent to a break clause which allows one party to end any contract without penalty.

While both train operator’s full contracts expire in September 2026 with all train operator’s full contracts expiring by October 2027.

Louise Haigh said she said she would be “wasting no time” in bringing services back under public ownership, adding: “For too long our broken railways have failed passengers day in day out with delays and cancellations.

“That’s why I am laser focused on overhauling the railways and wasting no time in bringing train operating companies back under public ownership where they belong.

“As soon as our public ownership Bill is on the statute book, we will be starting the process of public ownership by serving notice on these operators – putting an end to our wasteful and fragmented privatised railway and delivering for passengers.”

The Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill 2024 to 2025 has already been rushed through the House of Commons, being introduced in July, and is due to be debated in the Lords for the first time on October 7.