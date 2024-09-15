Voters in Frinton and Walton Town Council’s Walton ward went to the polls to elect a new town councillor on Thursday, 12 September.

The vacant seat was won by independent candidate Pierre Oxley, who gained 309 votes.

Elected - Pierre Oxley (Image: Pierre Oxley)

Reform UK candidate Fiona Knowles received 255 votes while the Labour Party candidate George Taylor gained 71 votes.

Turnout at the by-election was 22.9%.

Ian Davidson, Returning Officer, thanked election staff, candidates and agents for a smooth election.

The vacancy came about following the resignation of councillor Delyth Miles a few weeks before she passed away peacefully at home, aged 72, on July 26.

Mrs Miles also served as a district councillor for 12 years from 2011 to 2023.

Speaking at a meeting of the full council last month, Tendring Council leader Mark Stephenson said: “Delyth was a passionate ward councillor who worked tirelessly for her ward and the community.

“She will be missed, and my thoughts go to her family and her friends.”

The results:

Name

Description (if any)

Votes

Knowles, Fiona Ann

ReformUK – Changing Politics for Good

255

Oxley, Pierre James

Independent

309 ELECTED

Taylor, George

Labour Party

71

The full election results can be found on the TDC website at: www.tendringdc.gov.uk/departments/results-of-elections