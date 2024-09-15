A NEW town councillor has been elected following the by-election in Walton.
Voters in Frinton and Walton Town Council’s Walton ward went to the polls to elect a new town councillor on Thursday, 12 September.
The vacant seat was won by independent candidate Pierre Oxley, who gained 309 votes.
Reform UK candidate Fiona Knowles received 255 votes while the Labour Party candidate George Taylor gained 71 votes.
Turnout at the by-election was 22.9%.
Ian Davidson, Returning Officer, thanked election staff, candidates and agents for a smooth election.
The vacancy came about following the resignation of councillor Delyth Miles a few weeks before she passed away peacefully at home, aged 72, on July 26.
Mrs Miles also served as a district councillor for 12 years from 2011 to 2023.
Speaking at a meeting of the full council last month, Tendring Council leader Mark Stephenson said: “Delyth was a passionate ward councillor who worked tirelessly for her ward and the community.
“She will be missed, and my thoughts go to her family and her friends.”
The results:
Name
Description (if any)
Votes
Knowles, Fiona Ann
ReformUK – Changing Politics for Good
255
Oxley, Pierre James
Independent
309 ELECTED
Taylor, George
Labour Party
71
The full election results can be found on the TDC website at: www.tendringdc.gov.uk/departments/results-of-elections
