The ten officers were part of the first ever overseas deployment of UK Specials, who represented the force while the eyes of the world were on them.

Special Constable Amanda Taylor, from Clacton, said: “It gave me an amazing insight into policing abroad.

“The Games were clearly important to all involved and it was an honour to be part of it.”

The Specials are police volunteers and all of them took a week’s annual leave from their day jobs to go to Paris, which meant their deployment had no impact on day-to-day operational policing in Essex.

Paris - Essex volunteer police Specials at the Paris 2024 Games (Image: Essex Police)

SC Leon Dias, who co-ordinated the deployment of Specials from Essex and other Eastern Region forces, said it was a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the professionalism, expertise and skills of the volunteer police officers on an international stage.

He said: “Essex Police Special Constabulary has shown once again that it is a valuable part of UK policing, on this occasion not only nationally but internationally.

“All of them have demonstrated on an international stage the high standards UK policing upholds.”

Support - Essex Police Specials at the Gard Du Nord rail station (Image: Essex Police)

The ten Specials were deployed in two teams, each being in Paris for a week for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The officers were given duties which included policing the city’s Gard Du Nord railway station and the Central Paris Police Station, working alongside the French and international police.

Deputy Chief Officer Derek Hopkins: “I was honoured to work alongside colleagues from across the UK, France and other countries around the world and be a part of securing a great experience for athletes, their support teams and spectators.”

Special Sgt Steve Nelson added: “Working with the officers from French Police Nationale and with Emirati police officers next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris was a fantastic experience.

“I felt a real sense of fraternity with our foreign counterparts and was interested to learn how policing and legal systems work in other countries.

“It has been the highlight of my 17-year policing career and something I will look back on with a massive sense of pride.”