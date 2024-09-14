The annual canvass ensures Tendring’s electoral registration office holds the correct information about adults who are UK, Commonwealth and EU nationals, and 16-17-year-olds who live in the district.

Households which receive a white letter need only respond if changes are needed, although confirming there are no changes can help.

Residents in properties which get a green letter have to confirm their details whether or not there are changes or the details need updating.

Those with a green letter must reply.

To respond households should follow the simple three-step process contained in the letter. Responses can be submitted free online, using the details provided in the letter.

Council - Ian Davidson, electoral registration officer for TDC

Emails and text messages will also be sent to those who need to update or confirm their details.

Tendring electoral registration officer Ian Davidson says it is important that each household checks their details are up-to-date.

He said: “Please take the time to ensure you confirm details for your home, and update them if needed, to ensure you maintain your right to vote – your vote is important.

“When the letter arrives please check the information – which includes your nationality, whether you are on the open register, and if you have a postal or proxy vote – and confirm them if necessary.

“If you need to respond, the best way of doing so is online – and households must respond by the deadline in the letter to avoid unnecessary reminders.

“If you ignore the letter, you may lose your ability to vote.”

Online and text are the most efficient ways for residents to confirm or update their details, but households can still reply with information about their household by phone or by post.

To reply by post residents will need to provide an envelope and stamp.