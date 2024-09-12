Police were called to an address at Ingrave Road in Brentwood shortly after 3.30pm on Thursday (September 12) following reports of an assault.

Emergency services including the air ambulance service attended and a cordon was put in place, police say.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. His family are aware.

Ingrave Road is currently partially closed and officers are expected to remain in the area overnight.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody.

A murder investigation has been launched by Essex Police’s Serious Crime Directorate.

Det InspLisa Hurrell said “This incident took place on a busy residential street and I appreciate how concerning this must be for residents of Brentwood.

“Our officers arrived at the scene within two minutes and an arrest was made just over an hour after the report came into police. We are continuing our enquiries at this pace and officers will remain in the area throughout the night.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any dashcam or CCTV footage from the area to contact us.”

Anyone with information can let police know by submitting a report on the Essex Police website or by using the force’s online Live Chat service which is available 24 hours-a-day, seven days-a-week.

It can be found at the bottom right of the homepage at essex.police.uk

Alternatively, you can call police on 101.

Please cite incident 715 of 12 September when responding to police.