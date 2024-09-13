Daniel Blake, 46, of Clacton, is autistic and has “severe respiratory conditions" and diabetes.

He has made complaints about the care he received during three stays at Colchester Hospital.

Mr Blake attended the hospital on June 27 due to a chest infection and a severe asthma attack.

He remained in hospital until July 6 and was discharged after seeing a consultant.

Mr Blake said he still felt ill and was shocked at being sent home.

Not happy - Daniel Blake at home still not feeling well (Image: Daniel Blake)

He believes he had caught Covid in hospital without realising it at the time.

Mr Blake says he was “so unwell” his GP immediately sent him back to hospital where he stayed from July 11 to July 14.

He was discharged again, despite protesting he was not well.

Mr Blake at this point did not want to return to the hospital as he received “shocking care” from the hospital, staff were rude, and unhelpful.

Just over a week later, Mr Blake endured a diabetic coma which he blames on how unwell he was feeling as it had a “knock-on” effect on his diabetes.

This time he was in Colchester Hospital until August 28.

He says he woke up on the respiratory ward with breathing difficulties and on oxygen.

Site - another image at Colchester Hospital (Image: Public)

Mr Blake says there were more problems with his care.

“No nurses were available when you needed," he said.

"You could go all day without speaking to a nurse. If you had a complaint, it wouldn’t get dealt with.”

He made complaints to the hospital’s Patient Advice and Liaison Service but feels they have “been dismissed”.

Hospital stay - an image of one of Daniel's cannulas (Image: Daniel Blake)

Mr Blake said: “You feel like your concerns are not being heard. It was just getting horrific, and I wasn’t getting any better.

“From there, it was really bad. They couldn’t cope, the nurses were running around like headless chickens.”

He said it was the worst care he has ever received.

“I have said I rather die at home then go back there," he said.

"I couldn’t go through the process again. The NHS is on its knees.

Hospital stay - medication Mr Blake was given (Image: Daniel Blake)

“There are going to be mistakes, and someone will pay for it.

“You go to a hospital to get better, not to catch other things and then end up in a diabetic coma.”

Mr Blake is now at back home but still feels unwell.

Hospital chief nurse Catherine Morgan said: “We are sorry about the concerns raised by Mr Blake.

“Patient care is our top priority and we would encourage Mr Blake to continue to speak to our dedicated Patient Advice and Liaison Service team who can talk to him about his concerns.

"We are very keen to listen and support Mr Blake.”