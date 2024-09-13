A Clacton man has denied charges including assault and poisoning after appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court this afternoon.
Albin Chenkopiyil Thankach appeared via video link to enter a number of pleas at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 12.
The 33-year-old is charged with administering poison or a noxious substance with the intent to injure, controlling or coersive behaviour in an intimate relationship, two charges of assault by beating, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Thankach, of Knox Road, denied all five charges and will stand trial in February next year.
He remains in custody at HMP Chelmsford until the trial.
